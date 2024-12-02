Coinbase rolls out cryptocurrency services to Australia

Coinbase will enable Australian users to buy Bitcoin and ether with credit and debit cards, but they will not be able to sell digital currency. The move is part of the company’s strategy to increase the size of its network.

With the news, Coinbase brings its exchange service to a market with relatively little access to trading pairs for the countrys currency, the Australian dollar. Australian dollar trading is only available on two exchanges, both of which have less than 2,000 BTC in volumes.

In recent news, Coinbase added support for ether, a digital currency that powers the Ethereum blockchain.