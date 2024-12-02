Coinbase partners with Stripe to expand crypto adoption







Stripe and Coinbase have forged a partnership that will bring the benefits of crypto to businesses and people around the world. The partnership will launch with three key integrations designed to increase onchain adoption and provide faster, cheaper financial infrastructure:

Stripe is adding USDC on Base to their crypto payouts product to enable Stripe platforms to make faster, cheaper money transfers to over 150 countries;

Stripe is adding USDC on Base to their fiat-to-crypto onramp to enable customers in the US to convert fiat to crypto faster than ever;

Coinbase is adding Stripe’s fiat-to-crypto onramp to Coinbase Wallet to allow people to buy crypto instantly with credit cards and Apple Pay.





By adding support for Base, Stripe’s vast global network of users will have access to faster and cheaper money transfers. Base has quickly become the most used L2 due to its secure, low-cost, and developer friendly transaction infrastructure, as they continue to make strides towards their one second, sub one cent goal.

Crypto is seen as the future of money because it is unrestricted by international borders or banking hours, and reduces both friction and fees for users. These three key integrations lay a strong foundation for Stripe and Coinbase to begin building a better payments future for users around the world.





What does Stripe do?

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Companies, from large enterprises to ambitious startups, use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.





More information about Coinbase

Founded in June of 2012, Coinbase is a digital currency wallet and platform where merchants and consumers can transact with new digital currencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin. Their vision is to bring more innovation, efficiency, and equality of opportunity to the world by building an open financial system. Their first step on that journey is making digital currency accessible and approachable for everyone.

Two principles guide Coinbase’s efforts. First, be a trusted company in our domain. Second, create user-focused products that are easier and more intuitive to use.