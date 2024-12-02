Coinbase launches unified web app for managing crypto portfolios







The new web app allows users to connect multiple wallets, creating the ‘ultimate hub for everything on-chain.’ According to a statement from Coinbase executives, the platform aims to be a ‘one-stop destination’ for interacting with people, communities, and businesses within the blockchain ecosystem.

Officials from Coinbase said that user feedback played a significant role in the development of the new platform. They got feedback that users were like, ‘I also want to manage assets. I want to have a place to go every day to see what’s happening on-chain and manage my on-chain portfolio.’

This feedback highlighted the need for an easy-to-use hub where users can manage their crypto assets and stay updated on blockchain activities. The new web app addresses this need by providing a streamlined interface where users can perform essential on-chain financial activities such as buying, trading, and monitoring their portfolios. One of Coinbase's primary goals with the new web app is to facilitate on-chain engagement among its approximately 100 million users.

The launch of this web app complements the recent launch of the Coinbase smart wallet, which aims to onboard mainstream users by ‘allowing new users to start without the need to install any extension or mobile app.’ Coinbase’s Base Network has seen a surge in popularity and user activity in 2024, and has climbed up to second in ranking by total value locked (TVL) in layer-2s, surpassing Optimism.