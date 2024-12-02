Coinbase launches one click Bitcoin tipping tool

One-click tipping will be enabled by Coinbase Tip users, who must authorise the functionality. Bitcoin tips completed via the service are set by default to 300 bits (roughly USD 0.1), but can be adjusted to be as low as USD 0.01. Coinbase indicated that all tipping will be completed off block-chain and that it will pay the associated miners’ fees on all transactions.

Coinbase Tip will also function differently depending on how users choose to interact with the service. For example, while Coinbase wallet users will be able to enable one-click tipping, those who use third-party wallets with Coinbase Tip will need to navigate additional steps.

