Coinbase launches instant Bitcoin exchange

Users with EUR, USD or GBP Coinbase accounts will be able to purchase or sell Bitcoin directly on the company’s website. Once their instant buy or sell order has been executed, the funds will be withdrawn from or credited to the users’ local currency wallet.

According to the company’s website, the newly launched feature will be subject to Coinbase’s standard conversion fees and users will also have to adhere to their standard limits, which can be checked by logging into their accounts.