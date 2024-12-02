Coinbase launches in Japan, teams up with MUFG

According to the press release, Coinbase will be fully compliant with local regulations, aiming to be a trusted exchange among the Japanese customers.

Additionally, they announced a partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) – one of the largest banks in Japan serving 40 million Japanese customers. The partnership with MUFG will help people in Japan access the platform quickly and begin trading on the exchange by offering MUFG Quick Deposit for all customers in Japan from day one.

Coinbase is committed to increasing the use of crypto in Japan by launching retail products in the country, with plans to first include a suite of five top assets based on trading volume, adding more assets and products in the coming months. Coinbase also plans to unveil more localised versions of globally popular services, including advanced trading and Coinbase for Institutions, in the future.