Coinbase launches in Germany

Coinbase Germany will offer institutional and end customers secure and regulated access to the crypto-economy. The crypto platform is expanding its product range with a staking offer and German earn rates, meaning German customers can generate passive income with their cryptocurrencies. In addition, German-speaking customer support and options for institutional customers will be expanded over the long term.

All services offered by Coinbase Germany are subject to the supervision of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Staking is now also available on Coinbase for German customers. With staking, owners of cryptocurrencies make their coins available for the validation of transactions on a proof-of-stake blockchain and receive new coins in return.