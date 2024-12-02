Coinbase is launching an NFT marketplace

The move could be a way for Coinbase to branch out into new revenue streams, as it currently relies heavily on exchange fees.

The cryptocurrency exchange said it plans to launch a marketplace that lets users mint, collect and trade NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. Users can sign up to a waitlist for early access to the feature.

Coinbase said its NFT marketplace, called Coinbase NFT, would include ‘social features’ and tap into the so-called creator economy, a term used to describe the world of people who make money posting videos and other content online.