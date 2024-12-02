Onramp is designed to simplify the process of embedding fiat-to-crypto conversion features into applications, offering developers and users a more accessible way to engage with blockchain technology.

The updated Onramp now includes Apple Pay as a payment option, enabling faster and more convenient fiat-to-crypto transactions. Users can take advantage of accelerated fiat-to-crypto conversions, as these can be completed in seconds, as well as free USDC transfers. Other noteworthy features include access to widely used options such as Apple Pay, as well as simplified purchasing without requiring full account setups for eligible transactions.

For developers, Onramp offers an easy way to integrate these features into their applications, helping them focus on core development while providing users with a seamless experience.

Existing applications using Coinbase Onramp require no additional setup to activate Apple Pay as a payment method. Users will see the new option appear for eligible transactions automatically. For those not yet using Onramp, Coinbase offers a quick start setup and a ‘one-click-buy’ feature for quick deployment.

Coinbase encourages feedback and suggestions for Onramp through Discord or scheduled product team consultations. Developers interested in the platform can also fill out an interest form to get started.

The Coinbase Developer Platform provides tools and resources to support developers from the initial stages of their projects to full-scale global adoption. It offers a suite of tools aimed at supporting innovation in the fintech and cryptocurrency space.

Coinbase ends its USDC rewards programme

In an unrelated development from December 2024, Coinbase informed its customers that it will terminate its USDC Rewards programme citing the upcoming implementation of MiCA regulations.

The announcement followed the exchange’s earlier decision to delist non-compliant stablecoins in the European Economic Area (EEA). The USDC Rewards programme has been available across the 30 EEA countries, including the 27 member states of the European Union. Coinbase stated that the decision to end the program aligns with its efforts to adhere to MiCA’s regulatory framework.