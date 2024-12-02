The company will operate through its new regional hub in Luxembourg, which will serve as its primary base under the bloc’s unified regulatory regime for digital assets.

The approval enables Coinbase to consolidate its existing registrations and licences across several European countries, namely Germany, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain, into a single framework. With MiCA now in effect, companies can offer regulated crypto services across the EU without looking for individual authorisations in each jurisdiction.

Luxembourg to serve as European base

Luxembourg has been selected as Coinbase’s central European hub. The country has positioned itself as a supportive jurisdiction for digital assets, having enacted multiple blockchain-related laws in recent years. National authorities have taken a coordinated approach to distributed ledger technologies, and the financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has established operational standards in line with the new EU-wide regime.

Representatives from Coinbase noted that the decision to base operations in Luxembourg reflects the country’s regulatory clarity and ongoing engagement with emerging financial technologies. Officials also stated that they view this move as part of general efforts to standardise access to crypto services for a population of around 450 million people across the Union.

While MiCA introduces a harmonised legal framework, Coinbase officials also pointed to the need for continued political commitment across Europe to maintain momentum in digital finance. They expressed support for additional policy initiatives that could enhance the region’s competitiveness globally.