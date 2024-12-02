Coinbase enables Ether and Litecoin buying in New York

Thus, the startup has become the first business to provide Litecoin trading to customers in New York and just the second to offer Ether trading. In 2016, Gemini Trust Company, a digital asset exchange run by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, became the first company to provide trading of the Ethereum token in the state.

According to CoinDesk, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) only approved applications for virtual currency charters following painstaking review.

Coinbase is a digital asset exchange company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It operates exchanges of Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets with fiat currencies in 32 countries, and bitcoin transactions and storage in 190 countries worldwide