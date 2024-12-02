Coinbase closes USD 75mln funding round

The financing round was led by DFJ Growth, with participation from earlier investors Ribbit Capital, Union Square Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz. NTT DoCoMo, a Japanese telecom firm, also took part in the round.

Coinbase says this is the first time traditional financial institutions have made a major investment in a Bitcoin company.

Coinbase, which was reportedly valued at around USD 400 million in November 2014, says it currently serves 1.9 million consumers and provides Bitcoin payment tools for 38,000 merchants worldwide.