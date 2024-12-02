Coinbase Card enables Google and Apple Pay

The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card, with which customers can use Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets for daily purchases and cash withdrawals. The card converts any cryptocurrency in a user's Coinbase account to USD using standard conversion fees. Customers can, however, earn up to 4% back in cryptocurrency rewards. Although the card has already been released, many applications are still on a wait list. According to a Coinbase representative, the company will send out invitations to those on this list starting the first week of June 2021.

After a new customer applies and is accepted for a Coinbase Card, they may add their card to Apple or Google Wallet while they wait for the physical debit card in the mail. This means that once a customer has been approved for their card, they may pay with Apple and Google Pay without needing to wait for the physical card. Existing Coinbase Card users may also use this function. Those interested in a Coinbase Card can sign up for the wait list on the company's website.