Coinbase brings Bitcoin wallet platform to Europe

Coinbase has launched in 13 European countries, including France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Company officials have informed that more than 1.6 million customer accounts have been opened at Coinbase since it was founded in June 2012, and 36,000 merchants are using its services.

Via the release, customers will be able to open accounts to trade Bitcoin on Coinbase in EUR-based transactions connected to authorised European bank accounts. During a test period at the outset of the launch, Coinbase will limit customers to EUR 500 worth of Bitcoin transactions daily.

The digital wallet platform is worth about USD 5.3 billion in virtual circulation.

