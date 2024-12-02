Coinbase becomes a Visa Principal Member

The company’s close partnership with Visa started in 2019 with the launch of Coinbase Card in the UK, a Visa debit card that allows customers to spend their crypto as easily as the money in their bank account. Nine months later, Coinbase Card is available to customers in 29 markets who can spend 10 cryptocurrencies in millions of merchant locations.

This membership will enable the crypto exchange to continue to grow the Coinbase Card offering; from additional services to more markets that help to evolve and support the cryptocurrency payment experience. So far, over half of customers who have signed up to Coinbase Card use it regularly, with its usage peaking in the UK, followed closely by Italy, Spain, and France.