Coinbase allows crypto exchange on Google Pay





As such, Coinbase customers’ Visa debit card, dubbed the ‘Coinbase Card’, is now enabled with Google Pay, which means that the users can link their Coinbase cards to their Google Pay wallet. This will enable them to spend Bitcoins quickly in shops. For the moment, the company’s followers can use Coinbase card with Google Pay in UK, in hopes for other countries to come soon in 2020.

The exchange launched the Coinbase Card in April 2019 and it is available across 14 European countries. With the availability of this physical card, Coinbase customers are free to transact in 10 different digital currencies in shops that currently accept Visa payments. Moreover, users can also access the virtual version of the same card on their phone by linking to Google Pay. As soon as the card is linked to the Google Pay wallet, it emulates the card for offline purchases through the device’s NFC chip.