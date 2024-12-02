Coinalytics rebrands as Skry, makes AI and Big Data hires

The rebranding has been done to highlight the company’s vision to converge the blockchain, Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) into the analytics platform for enterprises and financial institutions.

Also, Dr. Akash Singh, former CTO Data Science at Huawei & Chief Researcher/Architect at IBM, will join Skry as Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Masoud Nikravesh, a researcher with over 25 years of experience in the field of AI as former Computational Science and Engineering (CSE) Director at CITRIS, UC Berkeley and Visiting Scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, will join the company as Chief Data Scientist.