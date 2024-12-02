Codego Group launches the CodegoPay payment solution

The newly-launched payment solution includes IBANs, cards, as well as cryptocurrency services. In essence, the platform simplifies the process of opening a personal or corporate European IBAN bank account for users around the world. CodegoPay facilitates instant SEPA/SEPA payments from virtual asset exchanges with a focus on high-security standards, adhering to strict anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring regulations.

It's also worth noting that CodegoPay does not impose restrictions on account usage for investments or trading, making it accessible to residents of most countries (excluding sanctioned nations). Some of the most important features of a CodegoPay personal account include the quick setup of a European IBAN, secure SEPA/SEPA INSTANT transfers across 33 countries, biometric authorisation payments, and a Direct Debit IBAN feature for automating recurring transactions. The platform has no setup costs or monthly fees, and users can choose from three types of personal accounts based on the risk level associated with their country of residence (Low, Medium, and High).

Beyond being a crypto-friendly IBAN provider, CodegoPay allows personal account users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly from its dashboard using their IBANs. Additionally, users can convert crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, to euros within the app.

CodegoPay's offerings for businesses

For businesses, CodegoPay offers a dedicated Business Bank Account in Europe, facilitating instant SEPA/SEPA EURO payments. The app's smart routing system supports transfers within the EU and EEA. CodegoPay Business accounts, regulated by the National Bank of Belgium as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) with a European passport, can be set up quickly, requiring only 10 minutes, and come with a multi-IBAN account, including a local BE IBAN and a direct debit IBAN.

Codego, the parent company of CodegoPay, is licenced in several countries and offers a range of financial solutions, including prepaid, debit, and corporate cards. According to cointelegraph.com, Codego Group operates in 12 countries with physical offices and various licences. Each local company operates independently but collectively provides a cohesive suite of financial services, leveraging over 35 redundant service providers, including card processors, issuer cards, banks, and SEPA gateways.