This collaboration aims to enable US traders to purchase digital assets at competitive rates using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and bank transfers, and store them securely using multi-party computation (MPC) technology. By removing traditional barriers to entry, this collaboration ensures a non-custodial, user-friendly, and secure trading experience.











Crypto access on COCA for US users

To mark its launch in the US, COCA is offering 3% cashback in COCA tokens to users who purchase crypto through COCA Wallet. COCA tokens facilitate transaction fee reductions, in-app rewards, and future DeFi integrations, making it a useful asset for both new and experienced crypto users. This rewards early adopters and offers value to users entering the Web3 space by supporting them in building their crypto portfolio.

COCA’s mission is to refine the crypto experience by making it more accessible and secure. Through this collaboration with Ramp Networks, the company is enabling US traders to enter Web3 with confidence, utilising MPC security while leveraging a traditional and familiar payment system.

The evolving crypto landscape has increased demand for self-custody, security, and ease of use. COCA’s MPC tech replaces traditional seed phrases and private keys with a secure shard-based system, reducing risks associated with lost credentials and cyber threats. By eliminating single points of failure, COCA enables its users to retain full control of their assets.

With the new integration, users can also purchase a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, directly within COCA Wallet using their preferred payment method. They can also interact with NFTs, DeFi, and other blockchain applications.

COCA Wallet is available on iOS, Android, and Telegram. Future updates will include support for additional tokens, expanded fiat options, and greater integration with Web3 applications.