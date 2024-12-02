Coca-Cola Amatil partners Centrapay to accept crypto payments





With this partnership, consumers across the two countries will have the option to use the Sylo Smart Wallet to pay for items at one of Amatil’s vending machines using cryptocurrency.

The digital option aims to address hygiene concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers only need to touch the vending machine once to complete the purchase. The machines will be equipped with QR code stickers which will accept payments in digital currency with a scan of a user’s phone camera.

The Sylo Smart Wallet is an app that combines a private messenger with a digital wallet, meaning users can send and receive digital currencies in chat and store Bitcoin.