CNN Money introduces Bitcoin Ticker XBT

At press time, CNN Money is sourcing live price updates from BATS BZX, a US stock exchange. The news are extracting feeds from multiple sources such as FT.com, Market Wired, and others.

CNN Money has put Bitcoin under the category of stocks. It simply means that the digital currency is not associated with any government, but is simply an investment vehicle. According to the International Standards Organization (ISO), if an asset holding value is not backed by a nation, then it starts with an “X”.