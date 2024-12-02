CME to roll out Bitcoin futures exchange in 2017

Still, the exchange had not yet filed with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to launch the Bitcoin futures, a spokeswoman for the company said for Reuters. To self-certify a new product, the exchange must file its submission with the CFTC by the open of business on the business day before a product is to be listed.

This initiative is seen as the first step to launching an exchange-traded fund based on Bitcoin prices. CME competes with rival Cboe Global Markets to launch the first Bitcoin-related financial product on a traditional, regulated exchange.

As Bitcoin passed above the USD 8,000 level for the first time on the Nov. 20, cryptocurrency-related websites were abuzz with news of the CME notice that said the CME Bitcoin Futures contract would become effective on Dec. 10, a Sunday, for trading on Dec. 11, pending regulatory review, according to Reuters.

Nevertheless, the notice was later removed from CME’s website and a spokeswoman for the exchange operator, said the original posting “was due to an error with the website,” without giving further details, the online publication continues.