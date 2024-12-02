CME beats Bakkt's reported Bitcoin options volumes in one day

CME Group has traded 55 contracts, worth about 275 Bitcoin or USD 2.1 million, in its new Bitcoin option. The launch of the product followed Bakkt’s Bitcoin options roll-out. Bakkt has traded slightly more than USD 1 million of Bitcoin for its options contract since its December 9, 2019 launch.

Market observers will remember that CME’s crosstown rival, Cboe Global Markets, was first to launch Bitcoin futures in December 2019, but ultimately announced they would stop offering the product, according to The Block Crypto.