CMC Connect partners Revolut

This collaboration involves the integration of multiple APIs, with the user interface accessible through the Revolut app. Trading, pricing, account systems, execution, and clearing will be managed by CMC.

The partnership enables back-to-back trading with Revolut and a complete back-end integration, providing Revolut customers access to CMC Markets Connect's trading services. Initially, this will include Forex, Index, Commodities, Treasuries, and Equity CFDs, with potential expansion to other asset classes in the future.

Revolut highlighted their collaboration with various fintech providers to ensure their customers receive optimal investing solutions. They noted CMC's market experience and ability to integrate trading systems effectively, which was evident during the negotiation period.





This partnership underscores CMC's role as a significant player in the B2B fintech sector, demonstrating its capability to support institutions offering financial products with comprehensive technology and trading infrastructure. Revolut is expected to launch this service to its customers soon.





Expanding mobile wallets

Apart from partnering with CMC Connect, Revolut has recently announced the expansion of its Mobile Wallets with Airtel, Orange Money, and MTN to strengthen economic ties between Europe and Africa.

Revolut has introduced 14 new payment corridors for international transfers, covering nine countries and integrating three digital wallets: Airtel, Orange Money, and MTN. This initiative aims to foster secure economic connections between the two continents.

The company is also committed to addressing the needs and preferences of its customers in a dynamic market while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

This expansion allows clients in the UK and most European countries (EEA) to send money to African countries quickly and securely. The services include Orange Money transfers to Botswana, Guinea-Bissau, Côte d'Ivoire, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone; Airtel Money transfers to Congo, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, and Zambia; and MTN transfers to Guinea-Bissau, Côte d'Ivoire, Congo, and Zambia.