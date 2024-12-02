Cloverly and Diversifi partner to make crypto greener

Diversifi (diversi.fi) is a tech-driven crypto asset management platform that offers financial institutions risk-mitigating and other sophisticated tools for digital currency investments.

By utilising Cloverly’s carbon offset API, the Diversifi platform automatically offsets the carbon footprint of crypto holders. The offset addresses the impact of Bitcoin mining, Ether mining, and smart contracts execution, including minting NFTs.

The service is available through the Diversifi platform dashboard. Users need to specify the amounts (BTC/ETH) they want to offset. The Diversifi platform calculates the costs and executes via the Cloverly API.