Cloudbet adds Dash Digital Cash to its crypto casino

The partnership amplifies the betting operator’s ability to provide near-instant deposits and withdrawals to customers, as the company says.

The Dash blockchain network is designed to settle transactions nearly instantly, and at a fraction of one US penny per transaction, making it the cryptocurrency for use in the fast-paced, high-frequency environment of online betting. By betting with Dash, Cloudbet users now have the means to mitigate the longer confirmation times or higher transaction fees associated with other cryptocurrencies.

Established in 2013, Cloudbet is a cryptocurrency sportsbook, casino, and esports betting platform. It is fully licensed and regulated with customers in over 100 countries. It now supports 12 coins on its site.