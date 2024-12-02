Clear Junction launches digital collaborative platform

The offering hopes to help clients connect and collaborate with other industry players, streamlining settlements through the company’s internal payments network. Liquidity providers in the digital asset space are set to benefit from the new platform, which aims to help them identify crypto exchanges which are already part of this client base. This should enable these businesses to liaise with one another to use the Clear Junction’s platform for internal settlements.

Aware that most settlements are time-sensitive, CJClique also aims to facilitate prompt settlement of payments sent across the ecosystem. Increasing financial regulatory pressure across the globe means that the new collaborative ecosystem could help businesses stay ahead of the curve and drive innovation. By working together, these digital asset companies can use the strengths of each other to develop solutions that comply with regulations while still being innovative and competitive.

The CJClique has been in development for some time. As the company sees it, users will be able to develop their business by introducing themselves to new crypto exchanges and forming meaningful partnerships, while crypto exchanges will benefit in similar ways, as they will have the ability to settle with liquidity providers within our payment network.





Clear Junction explained that partnerships within the digital assets landscape are essential for the future innovation of the industry. These partnerships enable greater levels of collaboration between different players across the ecosystem.

By partnering with other companies, Clear Junction’s digital assets clients can share and use expertise, resources, and networks to create new products and services that address the needs of an ever-evolving market. These partnerships will facilitate sustained innovation in the market by fostering cooperation and knowledge-sharing among industry players.

The Financial Conduct Authority also licenses and regulates Clear Junction in the UK. The payments solutions provider has offices in multiple locations across the UK and Europe: including London, Poland, Spain, and Latvia.

Launching a salvo of products

Clear Junction has been having an active research and development department lately. In December 2022 the company announced the launch of a new escrow accounts solution which acts as a DVP (delivery versus payment) protection for those wishing to trade in digital currencies and fiat.

With the new escrow accounts solution, Clear Junction acts as a settlement agent and provides a financial service that ensures each entity involved in a fiat/crypto transaction gets what they agreed to. Finery Markets became the first digital asset marketplace to utilise this escrow accounts solution for its participants - Clear Junction provides them with the payment rails they need to safely settle the fiat part of the trades.