Citigroup partners Metaco for digital asset custody platform

The bank will explore the capability of the custody platform on tokenized securities like blockchain-based bonds and stocks. Citigroup’s new partnership is aimed at integrating the Metaco infrastructure platform, Harmonize, into its infrastructure.

Harmonize helps to connect financial and non-financial organizations into the decentralized finance world to offer tools for crypto custody, tokenization, staking, and trading.

Recently, Citigroup has been supporting its presence in the crypto world by offering Bitcoin trade, besides, the bank had also announced that it’s planning to hire 100 people for the division of its digital assets to support its clients.