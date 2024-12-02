Citi, Nasdaq partner to integrate blockchain payment processing

The integrated payment solution will use a distributed ledger to record and transmit payment instructions for quicker payment processing and automated reconciliation.

The partnership will allow a faster transactional process between private company securities and direct access to global payments from Nasdaqs Linq platform using CitiConnect for Blockchain and WorldLink Payment Services, Citis cross border, multicurrency payments service.

The integration of Chain’s blockchain platform with Citi and Nasdaq will allow businesses such as Nasdaq Private Market to address the challenges of liquidity in private securities by streamlining payment transactions between multiple parties.