Cirralto partners Mastercard and Fresh Supply Co to provide access to trade finance





By embedding operational data from the Fresh Supply Co network into the Mastercard Provenance Solution, traceability is facilitated across product journeys. Through supply chain insight, financial institutions leverage data-driven credit decisions to drive lending confidence and increase trade finance opportunities for farmers.

According to the official press release, cash flow problems have plagued the agricultural industry, and while initiatives such as the Australian government’s New Payment Times Reporting Scheme are a step in the right direction, a collaborative effort across public and private sectors is essential.