Circle to invest in Singapore as part of Always-On Global Infrastructure

Regional expansion into Singapore will form a part of Circle's global expansion plans, including hiring a regional leadership team based in Singapore. Also the principal operator of USD Coin (USDC), a fully reserved dollar digital currency, Circle is looking for partners to experiment in stablecoin innovations in the Singapore market as part of a Lighthouse Project with MAS observing and guiding project design.

With local business partners, the Lighthouse Project aims to demonstrate how digital currencies, open payment systems, and innovation-forward fintech regulations can solve business and regulatory challenges while fuelling economic growth and Web3 financial innovations.