Circle raises an additional USD 400 mln

The global Internet finance company and issuer of digital stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) mentioned the round is expected to close in the Q2 of 2022, while also planning to expand its partnership with US-based investment management company BlackRock.

Circle’s new funding round comes two months after it was valued to USD 9 billion, following the agreement for new transaction terms with Concord Acquisition Corp. Circle also raised USD 440 million in a previous funding round, back in May 2021.

The strategic partnership with BlackRock, which manages an asset portfolio worth USD 10 trillion, allows both firms to explore the mainstream adoption of digital currencies and new ways through which USDC can be adopted in TradeFi capital markets applications.