NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

Circle plans expansion into 40 emerging markets

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

19 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinsdigital assetsagenticfinancial institutionsfinancial services
Countries:
World

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Archax adopts Chainlink Data Streams for tokenised Treasury product

19 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

OpenAI model reportedly uses funded testnet wallet without authorisation

19 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Ripple partners with Stripe-owned Privy on XRP Ledger wallets

19 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Circle plans expansion into 40 emerging markets

19 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stripe and Plasma partner on multi-currency stablecoin cards

19 Oct 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The future of RWAs: from tokenization to trading

13 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The five layers making stablecoins usable for banks

08 Oct 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Ripple report key takeaways: Europe's stablecoin blind spot

30 Sep 2026 / 7 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

MiCA developments: regulation, innovation, and Europe’s digital asset ambition

16 Sep 2026 / 10 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto cards, in practice: who uses them, and what happens next – part 3

31 Aug 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright