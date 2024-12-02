Circle partners with Sony Block Solutions Labs

The collaboration aims to support innovation using decentralised technologies on Soneium, a public Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain ecosystem. As part of this initiative, Soneium will integrate the Bridged USDC standard, making bridged USDC one of the primary tokens for transactions on the platform.

Soneium, designed as a flexible blockchain, is built to support a wide range of applications and industries, allowing global users to interact seamlessly. The integration of bridged USDC is intended to enhance Soneium's ability to offer secure and borderless transactions, contributing to the broader goal of developing a decentralised global economy.

What Is Bridged USDC?

The Bridged USDC standard refers to a process for deploying a bridged form of USDC on Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchains. This bridged form acts as a stand-in for USDC held on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers working on Layer-2 solutions, such as Soneium, to enable digital dollar payments within their applications. The implementation follows Circle’s established standard, with the option for Soneium to eventually upgrade to native USDC issuance in the future.

Commenting on the partnership, officials from Sony Block Solutions Labs, noted that integrating Circle’s infrastructure into Soneium could reshape the digital entertainment and financial sectors. They emphasised that the collaboration is aligned with Sony's broader vision of creating a more connected and efficient digital ecosystem.

In turn, officials from Circle highlighted the importance of this partnership, stating that it plays an important role in advancing Circle’s mission to accelerate stablecoin adoption and blockchain innovation. They also added that the collaboration would help creators thrive in a more secure and accessible Web3 environment.





More information about the companies

Soneium is an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs. Designed as a multi-purpose platform, it aims to simplify blockchain interactions while supporting developers, creators, and global communities.

Sony Block Solutions Labs, a subsidiary of Sony Group, focuses on developing blockchain-based infrastructure. The company began its blockchain projects in 2023 and rebranded to its current name in August 2024.

As for Circle, it is a financial technology firm that helps businesses use digital currencies and blockchain for payments, commerce, and financial services. Through its platform, Circle enables organisations to build globally accessible Web3 applications and manage international payments.