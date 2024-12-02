Circle launches Euro Coin stablecoin

The new Euro Coin will initially launch on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token on 30 June 2022, with more supported networks to follow later in the year.

Circle states in an accompanying press release that Euro Coin is fully backed by euro-denominated reserves held in the custody of financial institutions within the US regulatory perimeter. The coin is being issued under a regulated framework for money transmission, under the same statutes that regulate USDC, with full-reserves in EUR.

Euro Coin will have the same security, liquidity and transparency as USDC. Most recently, USDC was launched on Polygon, an interoperability and scaling framework for building Ethereum-compatible blockchains.