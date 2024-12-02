Circle launches Bitcoin transaction services globally

Jeremy Allaire, CEO Circle, has informed that their service is aimed at each and every user globally, and they are assigned cloud wallet once the subscription is completed, coinreport.net reports.

It is a service where they can send, receive and store Bitcoin via an interface in their own language. Circle is now available in 7 languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish.

Circle has raised USD 26 million to date, with investors including the equity investor Breyer Capital, the venture capital company Accel Partners, the venture capital company Oak Investment Partners and Pantera Capital, a hedge fund that invests in both Bitcoins and Bitcoin-related businesses, Bloomberg news agency reports, cited by the source.