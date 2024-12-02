Circle introduces USDC contactless payments on iPhones







Circle’s new features follows Apple’s decision to open its near-field communication (NFC) chip to third-party developers. It creates new opportunities for crypto developers to integrate their services into Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple’s NFC access enables crypto integrations

Previously, iPhones' NFC capabilities were confined to Apple’s Wallet app and Apple Pay, limiting developers' ability to innovate with contactless payment technologies. However, Apple’s open access to its NFC chip and Secure Element (SE) technology marks a significant shift. This change allows point-of-sale systems to interact directly with blockchain-enabled wallets on iPhones. So, this will stream the process of making payments with digital currencies like USDC.

The new feature will enable users to send USDC to NFC-enabled devices, such as payment terminals or other iPhones, with just a single touch. This development has the potential to make transactions faster and more convenient, eliminating the need for scanning QR codes or entering wallet addresses manually. Circle’s team noted that this functionality would not be limited to USDC alone but would also extend to other digital assets, NFTs, and other stablecoins like EURC.





More about Apple’s technology on crypto payments

The introduction of this feature aligns with Circle’s broader mission to increase the adoption and utility of digital currencies in everyday life. By leveraging Apple’s technology, Circle aims to create a seamless payment experience that could potentially rival traditional payment methods. However, Apple will charge fees for using its NFC and SE technology, which could impact the cost of transactions.

This new capability could significantly enhance the use of blockchain-based assets in retail and other industries where contactless payments are becoming increasingly popular. With Apple’s vast user base and the growing popularity of stablecoins like USDC, the integration of NFC technology into iPhones could accelerate the mainstream adoption of digital currencies.