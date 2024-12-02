The company is working with local partners to facilitate the adoption of its stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC), as part of wider efforts to integrate digital finance solutions within Japan’s financial system.

SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings, secured regulatory approval on 4 March 2025 to introduce USDC under Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) stablecoin framework. This makes USDC the first global dollar-backed stablecoin authorised for use in Japan. Following this approval, SBI VC Trade is set to fully launch USDC on 26 March. Additionally, major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance Japan, bitbank, and bitFlyer, have outlined plans to list and distribute USDC in the near future.

Circle and SBI Holdings first established their partnership in 2023, aiming to advance stablecoin distribution, banking integrations, and Web3 technology development within the Japanese market. The latest announcement represents a continuation of these efforts, with a focus on increasing USDC liquidity and strengthening Japan’s digital finance infrastructure.

Stablecoin integration in Japan’s financial ecosystem

With the establishment of Circle Japan KK, the company intends to enhance institutional access to USDC while supporting businesses seeking stable digital payment and settlement solutions. The initiative is expected to facilitate digital transactions and treasury operations within the country. Representatives from Circle emphasised Japan’s leadership in both blockchain adoption and regulatory clarity, highlighting the nation’s role in setting clear guidelines for stablecoins within its financial system.

Officials from SBI Holdings expressed support for the initiative, stating that expanding USDC adoption would improve access to digital assets and contribute to financial innovation in Japan. The collaboration aligns with current efforts to modernise payments and expand blockchain-based financial services in the region.