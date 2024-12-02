Circle acquires Hashnote, partners with DRW

Circle plans to integrate USYC with its USDC stablecoin platform, aiming to provide streamlined access between tokenized money market fund collateral and USDC. The integration is expected to facilitate USYC’s adoption as a yield-bearing collateral option on cryptocurrency exchanges, as well as with custodians and prime brokers.

Circle officials remarked that the move represents a significant development in the stablecoin market. They explained that the integration of USYC and Hashnote into the platform will allow cash and short-duration treasury bill assets to become more easily exchanged at blockchain speeds. They also noted that the acquisition and the partnership with DRW-affiliate Cumberland are essential steps toward scaling these products to meet the needs of a market increasingly influenced by institutional participants and traditional finance practices.

Strategic developments

The acquisition is further supported by a collaboration with DRW, which, through its subsidiary Cumberland, will improve liquidity and settlement capabilities in USDC and USYC where applicable. Cumberland’s involvement is expected to contribute to improved collateral management by applying its institutional trading experience to the integration of these digital assets.

Representatives from Hashnote stated that the company recognised early on the significance of blockchain-enabled transparency and settlement in future financial transactions. They added that the partnership with Circle is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of USYC by leveraging the liquidity and acceptance of USDC.

Additionally, Circle announced plans to deploy native USDC on Canton, a public blockchain known for its private and secure financial applications. Canton already facilitates real-world asset issuance and repo activity, and integrating USDC on this blockchain is expected to enable continuous convertibility between collateral and cash for both crypto and traditional finance markets.

In the company press release, officials from DRW commented on the potential of public blockchains to improve efficiency in traditional finance. They expressed support for Circle’s strategy, emphasising that using Canton’s configurable privacy features for USDC and incorporating Hashnote’s issuance of USYC brings together important components to support round-the-clock collateral and margin management across financial markets.