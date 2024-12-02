CipherTrace reveals Crypto Risk Intelligence service for banks and FI

The product includes detection of unregistered cryptocurrency money service businesses (MSBs), risk evaluation of cryptocurrency companies for bank relationships, attribution of cryptocurrency-related transactions, counter-party risk scoring, and a chronology of all known cryptocurrency threats within payment networks.

CipherTrace monitors over 500 cryptocurrency companies and provides risk scores, compliance scores, and AML filtering data for financial institutions, Business Wire reports. The company’s CipherTrace Crypto Risk Intelligence offers banks a four-pillared solution: