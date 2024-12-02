ChronoPay to add Bitcoin support

As a consequence, companies, charitable organisations, cellular service providers and the media outlets that are among ChronoPay’s clients are able to receive payments in bitcoin via their websites.

ChronoPay has been working in the field of payments processing of bank cards and other payment instruments on the internet since 2003. The ChronoPay payment platform enables usage of bank cards for international payment systems, such as VISA, MasterCard, American Express, JCB or Maestro.

ChronoPay payment gateway supports 158 currencies and meets the security standard PCI DSS.