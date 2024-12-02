Chipper Cash raises USD 150 mln in latest funding round

The new funding brings the money transmitting app to a USD 2 billion valuation. Chipper, which is used in seven African countries, has ventured into the UK and US markets in recent months, enabling a new remittances option.

The money transmitting app is also integrating Bitcoin services to allow its users to buy, sell, and hold BTC across Africa. The feature is currently on early access and allows instant conversion of local currencies to BTC on the Chipper Cash app through the connection of mobile money or bank accounts. Prime Trust is the Bitcoin service provider for Chipper, however, it is unclear whether Chipper will enable Bitcoin withdrawals.