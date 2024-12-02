Chipotle now accepts digital currency with Flexa

Customers ca spend their Bitcoin and other digital currencies from Flexa-enabled app for burritos, bowls, and more at any Chipotle restaurant in the United States.

Flexa balances the carbon emissions of its blockchain and operating activities with verified carbon offsets to maintain a carbon-negative network.

To celebrate Chipotle’s newly launched support for digital currency payments, the company are giving everyone 10% off their next purchase at Chipotle when using any digital currency in a Flexa-enabled app (terms apply).