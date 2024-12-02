Chinese mining Bitmain gets block explorer Blocktrail

The mining company plans to merge Blocktrail’s platform into BTC.com, its Bitcoin block explorer service and to utilize Blocktrail’s talent, which has joined Bitmain as part of the deal.

Founded in 2014, Blocktrail acquired EUR 500,000 funding from BlockCorp and Blocktrail CEO Boaz Bechar. The company offers consumers and developers tools to explore blockchain technology via its Bitcoin wallet, its developers’ platform, and its online block explorer. Moreover, the platform provides users with online information about cryptocurrency transactions.

Blocktrail’s wallet is decentralized, which means that users are able to maintain full control over their private keys, rather than trusting in a centralized wallet service to secure it. This way the company promises clients can’t be locked out by the service provider or any other authority, according to financemagnates.com. Blocktrail’s platform and services plan to continue operations with both wallet and API users unaffected by any changes.