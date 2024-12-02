China: new Bitcoin development foundation emerges

The five founders of the Bitcoin Development Foundation and the current board of supervisors are blogger Xu Zijing, Tongtian Translations’ founder Xiong Yue, Bitcoin Technology founder Su Qi, Jisu Capital founder Huang Jian, and Bitcoin exchange Huobi co-founder Du Jun.

The Bitcoin Development Foundation’s five stated goals are to report on the industry, guide public opinion, communicate with government agencies, business organizations, and other industry associations, represent China’s Bitcoin community at international conferences and, finally, to promote Bitcoin on campuses, both online and offline.

The Bitcoin Development Foundation will be led by “The Council”, which consists of 5-15 directors who are elected for a single year term at a time. The board of supervisors has the power to remove members of the Council board should they fail to complete relevant Foundation tasks regularly.