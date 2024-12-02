China launches digital yuan pilot app

The e-CNY (Pilot Version) app, developed by the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) digital currency research institute, is now available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores in Shanghai.

A notice in the app says it is in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide e-CNY services, including major domestic banks.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in November 2021 that China would continue to advance the development of its central bank digital currency and improve its design and usage, including increasing its interoperability with existing payment tools.