China-based startup to use blockchain for online gaming

In its prospectus, Play claims it offers a third-party verifiable mechanism to ensure randomness and fairness for gamers by placing the games logic on a blockchain. This would remove the need for trust in centralized institutions.

The startup will also offer a platform to aggregate all games using its proprietary technology, and an in-game assets-trading platform to make tokens, props acquired from different games and Play’s crypto-shares exchangeable.

The project will not take the form of a company, in the formal sense, meaning it will not be subject to regular company laws, but will instead be governed purely through the alignment of incentives.