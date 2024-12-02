Chiliz Partners with NAVER Pay

This collaboration has led to the launch of NAVER Pay Wallet, which marks NAVER Pay's first foray into digital assets, with Chiliz Chain serving as the underlying blockchain technology.The new NAVER Pay Wallet provides a platform for users to securely manage digital assets, starting with NFTs. By integrating Chiliz Chain as the mainnet, the partnership highlights the increasing adoption of blockchain technology as well as its interaction with mainstream digital services.

As part of the wallet's launch, users who sign up will receive commemorative NFTs minted on the Chiliz Chain. Additionally, Chiliz organised a launch event offering 50 South Korean participants the opportunity to win a European Football Tour. The collaboration between the two companies aims to demonstrate the capabilities of Chiliz Chain in providing secure and versatile blockchain solutions. It also signifies a step forward in incorporating blockchain technology into everyday digital services in South Korea.

Officials from Chiliz talked about their collaboration with NAVER Pay and highlighted the company’s goal of offering innovative and accessible digital solutions in the Korean market. In turn, representatives from NAVER Pay commented on the significance of the partnership, stating that the integration of Chiliz Chain into NAVER Pay's services marks a key moment in bringing blockchain technology to mainstream Korea. They also noted that the new wallet provides NAVER Pay's users with a secure gateway to explore digital assets and new opportunities in sports and entertainment.

More information about the two companies

Chiliz Chain is a blockchain platform designed for the sports and entertainment industries. It is the first Layer-1 EVM-compatible blockchain in this space and is powered by Chiliz's native token, CHZ. Over 70 Fan Tokens from major sports organisations are part of the Chiliz ecosystem, which also includes Socios.com, a platform that hosts a global community of over two million users.

NAVER Pay is a digital payment service in South Korea, developed by NAVER, a prominent ICT company. It provides a seamless payment experience for its users, from search and shopping to transactions. NAVER Pay collaborates with various partners to offer new financial services and enhance user convenience in everyday financial activities.