CHILI partners with Coinbar to accept crypto payments





CHILI is a European Entertainment Company that distributes directly in five European countries – Italy, England, Germany, Austria, and Poland. It offers a catalogue of thousands of movies and TV series, some in 8K, and can be used on all Smart TVs, PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Coinbar is a financial technology company that aims to bring cryptocurrencies into the real economy, combining a regulated exchange with a network of physical points.

The new CoinbarPay platform can be integrated into all online processes, including POS solutions, allowing multicurrency purchases with the option for settlement in EUR for merchants. It is also possible for Coinbar exchange customers to pay instantly with all supported chains, without transaction costs, according to the officials of Coinbar.