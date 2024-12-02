



CheckSig is a digital asset custodian based in Italy, offering public Proof-of-Reserves since 2020. The company provides insured custody services, with coverage issued by a European insurer rated AA by Standard & Poor’s. It has obtained SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II attestations through recurring audits conducted by one of the Big Four accounting firms, reflecting adherence to recognised standards for system and organisational controls.

As of 2024, CheckSig also acts as a tax withholding agent for its clients, the currently only crypto-asset service provider in Italy to do so.

Clear provides a Crypto-as-a-Service platform developed to meet institutional needs for security, compliance, and rapid integration. Through Clear’s modular APIs, financial institutions can incorporate features such as crypto trading, custody, staking, crypto-backed loans, and tax compliance into their platforms, aiming to simplify the user experience.

Key features of the CheckSig Clear’s embedded crypto solution

With CheckSig Clear’s embedded crypto solution, institutions can integrate the following functionalities:

Regulated crypto trading: buy, sell, and swap Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets with execution aligned to best practices;

Institutional-grade custody: multi-signature architecture designed to ensure full segregation of client assets;

Instant crypto-fiat settlement: integrated, compliant mechanisms for converting between digital and fiat currencies;

Escrow services for crypto-backed lending: on-chain collateral management for secure lending processes;

Protocol staking: enable end-users to access staking rewards across supported blockchain networks;

Tax reporting tools: automated tracking solutions to support tax compliance in various jurisdictions;

KYC/AML compliance: end-to-end onboarding and monitoring aligned with EU regulatory requirements;

White-label or co-branded integration: Institutions can offer these services under their brand or CheckSig’s.

Clear’s infrastructure is supported by two international custody-related patents and a security framework that has been acknowledged by the Bank of Italy’s Fintech Hub.